Jyoti Waghmare: Ambedkarite scholar picked by Shinde for Rajya Sabha

Growing up in extremely difficult circumstances, living in a tin-sheet house and often going to school barefoot, Professor Jyoti Waghmare from Solapur performed well academically, securing good marks in both her 10th and 12th examinations. Dr. Waghmare, who holds a PhD in English literature, is proficient in Marathi, Hindi, English, Telugu, and Kannada. With the aim of using higher education for social awareness, Dr Waghmare, an orator-par-excellence, delivered lectures in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh on the lives and ideas of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Basaveshwar.

Her speeches reflect a deep study of Maharashtra's history, the ideas of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Constitution, and contemporary politics.

Dr Waghmare, who has emerged as an active face of the Ambedkarite movement in Solapur, is set to enter the Rajya Sabha from the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The Shiv Sena is a party of ordinary grassroots workers. 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray and 'Dharmaveer' Anand Dighe empowered common party workers and helped them rise to leadership, and we are continuing forward with the same ideology," Shinde said about her nomination to the Rajya Sabha. 

Dr Waghmare's father Nagnath Waghmare was a worker of the Dalit Panther movement. 

To support the family, he worked as a waiter in a hotel and also spent some time working as a construction labourer. In recognition of his social work, the people of Solapur elected him as a corporator in the Solapur Municipal Corporation.

Drawing inspiration from her father, Dr Waghmare began her social activism through the Human Rights Campaign, the Vidrohi Cultural Movement, and the Ambedkarite movement. She also worked for some time as a news presenter. She also served as a professor at Walchand College for a period of time.

After the historic split in Shiv Sena, she joined the Shiv Sena led by Shinde and was subsequently appointed as State Spokesperson of Shiv Sena and District Contact Chief for Dharashiv.

"Over the last few years, she has effectively represented the party's position in various debates and public forums, strongly articulating the rationale behind the historic movement led by Eknath Shinde. Her speeches at the Shiv Sena's historic Dussehra rallies have highlighted her oratory skills and scholarly approach. She has established a distinct identity as a sharp and outspoken spokesperson who responds firmly to critics of the Shiv Sena leadership," Shiv Sena leaders said. 

"During my tenure as Chief Minister, the Ladki Bahin Yojana was implemented in the state, which supported and strengthened the households of many women. Over the past three and a half years in Shiv Sena, we have consistently worked to empower ordinary party workers. As a part of that effort, Dr. Jyoti Waghmare has been given the opportunity to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha," added Shinde. "Dr. Waghmare has effectively communicated Shiv Sena's ideology, policies, and work among the people. She will raise issues concerning the interests of ordinary citizens at both the state and national levels in the Rajya Sabha," he added. 

"I am not the daughter of an influential father, but my nomination for the Rajya Sabha election proves that if you work honestly for the party, even someone from a humble background will receive recognition from Shinde Saheb," said Dr Waghmare.