Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to miss September 6 release; Bombay HC refuses to direct Censor Board to issue certificate immediately

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency will not be released on September 6 following Bombay High Court's refusal to direct Censor Board to issue certificate immediately as it would contradict the Madhya Pradesh HC order.

The court asked CBFC to take decision by September 18, and posted the matter for September 19.

Reacting to the news, Kangana on X said "High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the cirtificate of Emergency."

The Bombay HC judgement comes after Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of the movie Emergency starring BJP MP Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking release of the film and a censor certificate.

A petition has been filed in the HC claiming that the censor board has arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film, news agency ANI reported.

The MP court had directed CBFC to consider representations of Sikh groups who had filed petitions before it.

More to follow...