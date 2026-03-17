<p>Vasai (Maharashtra): The controversial movie<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/kerala-story-2-creativity-weaponised-against-communal-harmony-3912978"> The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond </a>has made headlines once again. This time, it is for a video showing the audience at a cinema hall chanting slogans and pledging to boycott Muslims. The clip is said to have surfaced from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Palghar district.</p>.<p>A Congress MP claimed that the incident took place in Vasai on March 10 after watching the recent film. It was learned that a free screening was held, which later saw the audience taking a collective oath calling for the economic and social boycott of Muslims.</p>.<p>Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, shared the video on X. “In Vasai, Palghar, after a free screening of the film The Kerala Story on March 10, participants reportedly took a collective oath calling for the economic and social boycott of Muslims.</p> <p>Reacting to this, a senior police official from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate told PTI on Tuesday that the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained. “We are not sure where it was shot and believe it could be mischief by some unscrupulous elements,” the police official said. </p>.<p>“The continued encouragement of propaganda-driven narratives under the BJP government has increasingly targeted Muslims and deepened communal polarisation. When cinema is deployed as a political instrument to stigmatise an entire community, it risks turning prejudice into organised discrimination and further emboldening anti-Muslim sentiment,” he said on X.</p>.The Kerala Story 2: Slow ticket sales on first day of film's release.<p>“India’s democratic ethos rests firmly on secularism, equality and fraternity. Calls for economic or social boycotts of any community strike at the very spirit of the Constitution of India and must be firmly rejected to preserve the plural and inclusive character of our Republic,” the MP said.</p>.<p>Another user @Nher_who posted on X: “In Vasai, Hindus took an oath to boycott Muslims economically & socially after watching Kerala Story. This was the only motive of the Movie which it has achieved.” He said fuel and oil come from Muslim countries. Even maths has a Muslim contribution, he added. “Will they boycott petrol, diesel, and maths now?” he asked.</p>