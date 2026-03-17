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Kerala Story 2 in cinemas: Viral video from Maharashtra shows crowd pledging to boycott Muslims

A Congress MP claimed that the incident took place in Vasai on March 10 after watching the recent film.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsEntertainmentKeralaViral videoTrending

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