Ketan Agarwal murder case: Court extends police custody of Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary till July 3

<p>Pune: A court in Pune district on Monday extended till July 3 the police custody of Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary in the realtor Ketan Agarwal murder case after the prosecution highlighted the need for probing aspects like the exact spot of the crime on a fort and a missing passport.</p>.<p>The duo was produced before the court of A M Vibhute in Vadgaon Maval after their initial police custody ended.</p>.<p>Goyal (20), the fiancée of the victim, and her alleged lover, Chaudhary (22), were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the Lohafad Fort in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>district on June 18.</p>.Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune police question Siya Goyal's parents, brother.<p>Seeking the extension of the custody, the prosecution told the court that the investigation has shown that the accused had visited the fort to find a suitable spot to kill Agarwal and that the police want to identify the locations where the alleged rehearsals were conducted.</p>.<p>The police also want to interrogate Goyal about where she dumped the passport of Agarwal while going to Mumbai on June 6, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajashri Virkud.</p>.<p>Advocate Vipul Dushing, a lawyer representing Goyal, argued before the court that her arrest was illegal and without any valid grounds.</p>