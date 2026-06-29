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Homeindiamaharashtra

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Court extends police custody of Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary till July 3

The duo was produced before the court of A M Vibhute in Vadgaon Maval after their initial police custody ended.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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