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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Victim raised doubts over fiancée's suspected affair, asked kin if her background was checked

"After returning from the Lohgad Fort on June 14, Ketan had once again asked his father whether they had conducted a thorough inquiry about Siya before fixing the marriage," the police official said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneMurder case

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