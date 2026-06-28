Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune police question Siya Goyal's parents, brother

<p>Pune: Police on Saturday extensively questioned the parents and brother of Siya Goyal in connection with the alleged murder of her fiancé and Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.</p>.<p>Goyal (20) and her 'lover' Chetan Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.</p>.Pune fort murder | 'Siya never said she didn't like Ketan': Brother of accused fiancee to police.<p>Siya's parents Pravin and Puja Goyal and brother Sahil arrived at the Lonavala rural police station around 11 am for recording their statements and left after nearly 12 hours, said an official.</p>.<p>Earlier on Friday, Sahil was questioned by the police for more than 10 hours.</p>.<p>Siya's father had been briefly admitted to a hospital after her arrest in the case earlier this week.</p>.<p>Siya has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.</p>.<p>Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>Police have claimed that the two accused deleted chat records from their mobile phones before June 18 and after the incident in an attempt to destroy evidence.</p>.<p>Officials, however, said the investigation is still underway and more evidence is being gathered to corroborate the statements made during the interrogation.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a candlelight march was taken out in the housing society in Gahunje where the Agarwals live to demand justice for Ketan.</p>.<p>Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal said the family wanted nothing but justice.</p>.<p>"We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he said.</p>.<p>Many people were present at Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident, he said, appealing to them to come forward and give information to police.</p>.<p>"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," he said.</p>