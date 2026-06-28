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Homeindiamaharashtra

Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune police question Siya Goyal's parents, brother

Goyal (20) and her 'lover' Chetan Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:19 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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