Killers of Baba Siddique 'turned their sight on me', says Zeeshan Siddique

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," said Zeeshan Siddique.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 19:33 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 19:33 IST
