Killers of Baba Siddique 'turned their sight on me', says Zeeshan Siddique
"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," said Zeeshan Siddique.
