Kishor Rithe appointed director of Bombay Natural History Society

Wildlife conservationist Kishor Rithe has been appointed as a Director of the Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), one of the oldest and most renowned non-governmental organisations in India.
Rithe takes over at a time when the BNHS - dedicated to the cause of nature conservation - has turned 140.
Rithe had served on the governing council of BNHS during 2004-2005.
In March 2020, he was elected for the second time to the governing council for 2020-2024.
After this, in July 2022, he was elected as the Honorary Secretary of the BNHS - the first person from Vidarbha to be elected to the post.
This year, in March, he was given the charge of Director when the post was vacant. He has been working as an Interim Director for the last six months.
Rithe has been working in the field of wildlife conservation for over the past three decades and has served on several expert committees of the Centre and State Governments as well as for the Supreme Court and High Courts.
Rithe has been working with local communities in Satpuda Landscape and always strikes a balance between tribal development and wildlife conservation.
Rithe has an ME degree in Computer Science Engineering and also completed his master's in wildlife conservation from the renowned University of Oxford in England. Along with this, he also serves as a Governor-appointed member of the Senate of SNDT Women's University.