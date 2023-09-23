Kishor Rithe appointed director of Bombay Natural History Society

Wildlife conservationist Kishor Rithe has been appointed as a Director of the Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), one of the oldest and most renowned non-governmental organisations in India.

Rithe takes over at a time when the BNHS - dedicated to the cause of nature conservation - has turned 140.

Rithe had served on the governing council of BNHS during 2004-2005.

In March 2020, he was elected for the second time to the governing council for 2020-2024.