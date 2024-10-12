Kolkata rape-murder shameful, result of decay of values in country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

<p>Mumbai: The nexus of crime, politics and bad-culture is ruining us, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said expressing concern over the rape-murder incident involving a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. </p><p>“The incident that happened in Kolkata is one of the shameful incidents that tarnish the entire society,” Dr Bhagwat said addressing the annual Vijayadashami gathering of the RSS in Nagpur on Saturday.</p>.Deep state, wokeism, cultural Marxism are declared enemies of all cultural traditions: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>“It is the result of the decay of values that in our country, where the practice of "Matrivat Pardareshu” (one should always consider another woman's spouse as one's own mother) is accepted, women are facing incidents like rape in many places,” he said. </p><p>“The entire society stood with the doctors demanding its prohibition and prompt and sensitive action. But even after such a heinous crime, the despicable efforts made by some people to protect the criminals show how the nexus of crime, politics and bad culture is ruining us,” he added.</p>