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Homeindiamaharashtra

Konkan coast set to emerge as India’s major atomic energy corridor

The proposed projects together are expected to generate over 20,000 MW of electricity and create nearly 1.2 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNTPCAtomic EnergyKonkan

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