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Konkan Railway fortifies monsoon defences across Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka 741-km corridor

A total of 657 trained personnel will be deployed for round-the-clock monsoon patrolling across vulnerable sections.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMaharashtraGoaKonkan RailwayRailwayKonkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)

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