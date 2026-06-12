Konkan Railway fortifies monsoon defences across Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka 741-km corridor

<p>Mumbai: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/southwest-monsoon">Southwest Monsoon</a> gathers momentum along India's western coast, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/konkan-railway-corporation-limited-krcl">Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL)</a> has rolled out an extensive safety and disaster-management plan to safeguard train services across the 741-km corridor linking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa</a> and coastal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>.</p><p>The annual monsoon preparedness exercise assumes added significance as the railway line traverses one of the country's most challenging terrains, cutting through steep hills, deep valleys, rivers and landslide-prone stretches from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur near Mangaluru in Karnataka.</p><p>Officials of KRCL, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, said a comprehensive geo-safety and surveillance programme has been put in place ahead of the monsoon timetable that comes into force from June 15 and will remain operational until October 20.</p><p>The preparedness measures are particularly crucial for Karnataka's coastal belt, including Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi, where intense rainfall frequently poses operational challenges. </p>.Trains carrying election troops delayed by 10-25 hours; breakfast served at 5 pm: CRPF informs Railways.<p>The Konkan Railway serves as a critical transport artery connecting Mumbai with Goa, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kerala, carrying thousands of passengers, migrant workers, students and tourists daily.</p><p>To strengthen vulnerable locations, KRCL has undertaken large-scale slope stabilisation works, including soil nailing, rock bolting, shotcreting, gabion walls, retaining structures, micropiles and boulder netting. </p><p>Drainage systems across the route have been cleaned and reinforced to ensure rapid discharge of rainwater.</p><p>According to railway officials, sustained investments in geo-safety infrastructure have significantly reduced incidents of boulder falls and soil slips. </p><p>Notably, the railway has not witnessed any major monsoon-related disruption due to boulder falls during the past decade.</p><p>A total of 657 trained personnel will be deployed for round-the-clock monsoon patrolling across vulnerable sections. Excavator-equipped wagons have been strategically positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Verna, while Rail Maintenance Vehicles have been stationed at nine locations, including Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi in Karnataka.</p><p>Tower wagons for emergency restoration work have also been placed at key stations across the network.</p>.Rs 7k crore boost likely for Konkan Railway development in Karnataka: MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.<p>Given the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, KRCL has strengthened its technology-driven monitoring systems. Self-recording rain gauges are operational at nine stations, including Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi, while flood-warning systems have been activated on major river bridges.</p><p>Wind-monitoring systems have been installed on critical structures such as the Sharavati Bridge in Karnataka and the Panval, Mandovi and Zuari bridges to monitor high-velocity winds that could impact train operations.</p><p>Special operational protocols have also been put in place. Train speeds will be regulated during periods of poor visibility, while services may be temporarily suspended if water levels rise beyond prescribed safety limits.</p><p>Emergency preparedness has been enhanced with Accident Relief Medical Vans stationed at Ratnagiri and Verna, a fully equipped Accident Relief Train at Verna, and medical teams deployed at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Verna, Madgaon, Karwar and Udupi.</p><p>Round-the-clock control rooms have been activated at Belapur, Ratnagiri and Madgaon, while Konkan Railway continues to coordinate closely with the India Meteorological Department for weather forecasts and real-time alerts.</p><p>The monsoon season remains the most demanding operational period for the Konkan Railway. However, officials said advances in engineering, monitoring systems and disaster-response mechanisms have significantly improved the network's resilience, enabling safer and more reliable train services across the Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka corridor.</p>