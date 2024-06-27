Kotak Education Foundation gets approval to run FLN programme in all 516 PM SHRI schools in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, received an approval to run its FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) programme in all 516 PM SHRI schools in Maharashtra.
The FLN programme at Kotak Education Foundation has successfully completed its first year of implementation in 65 of Mumbai's private aided and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation schools.
Dr Ganesh Raja, CEO, Kotak Education Foundation said: "We are extremely thrilled to start our FLN programme at 516 PM SHRI Schools across Maharashtra. Kotak Education Foundation’s FLN programme will not only focus on enhancing cognitive development but also creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge”.
The vision of the FLN programme is to ensure the universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, enabling every child to achieve desired learning competencies in reading, writing, numeracy, and 21st-century skills, according to a press statement.
The project supports teachers in their professional development and enhances their capacity to effectively teach FLN skills. It runs workshops, provides hands-on support and continuous mentoring.
It employs innovative and interactive teaching methods, worksheets and educational games to address diverse learning needs and achieve desired learning competencies.
