<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over the future of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/e-kyc-error-flags-24-lakh-ladki-bahin-beneficiaries-as-government-employees-halts-aid-disbursement-3869394">Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana</a>, asserting that the flagship cash-benefit scheme for women will continue despite recent controversies surrounding beneficiary verification and eligibility.</p><p>“Around 1.70 crore eligible women continue to receive benefits under the scheme,” Fadnavis told reporters at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.</p><p>The Chief Minister said the state government had undertaken a comprehensive verification exercise after the scheme's launch, leading to the identification of several irregularities among beneficiaries.</p><p>"When the scheme was introduced, applicants were allowed to self-certify their eligibility as many women did not have sufficient time to submit the required documents. Subsequently, verification became necessary because government expenditure is subject to audit and scrutiny," he said.</p>.Row erupts as over 80 lakh declared ineligible for Ladki Bahin scheme in Maharashtra; CM defends move.<p>According to Fadnavis, the review process uncovered multiple discrepancies, including beneficiaries from families with government employees and applications submitted by men.</p><p>“Around 10 lakh beneficiaries were found to have discrepancies, while nearly 14,000 men had applied under the scheme,” he said.</p><p>The government cross-checked beneficiary records with income tax, transport and ration card databases to verify eligibility and weed out ineligible applicants, he added.</p><p>Fadnavis said payments to those found ineligible, as well as beneficiaries who failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC process despite repeated notices and extensions, have been halted.</p><p>“Those who complete KYC in the future can again receive benefits. For now, their cases have been frozen,” he said.</p>.68 lakh Ladki Bahin accounts closed after e-KYC non-compliance in Maharashtra.<p>Launched in July 2024 ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Ladki Bahin scheme provides eligible women aged 21 to 65 years with monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The programme quickly emerged as one of the Maha Yuti government's most popular welfare initiatives and was widely credited with helping the BJP-led alliance secure a decisive victory in the Assembly polls later that year.</p><p>The controversy has assumed political significance because of the scheme's central role in the state's welfare architecture and its impact on millions of households. While the government maintains that the verification drive is intended to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of public funds, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has questioned the implementation process and raised concerns over beneficiaries losing access to assistance.</p><p>Fadnavis, however, reiterated that the scheme itself is not being discontinued and that eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive financial support under the programme.</p>