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Homeindiamaharashtra

Ladki Bahin scheme will continue, says Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis amid eligibility row

The controversy has assumed political significance because of the scheme's central role in the state's welfare architecture and its impact on millions of households.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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