Ladki Bahin Yojana planned and executed in a month's time, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana was planned and executed in one month’s time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, pointing out that it is always an "emotional experience" when he meets the beneficiaries.
“Sometimes words fall short,” Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena said, during an informal interaction with mediapersons coinciding with Ganeshotsav festivities.
Shinde said he and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP in the state, and Ajit Pawar, the NCP president, did a lot of brainstorming for the project before it was announced in State Budget 2024-25.
Asked about the gap between deciding on the project and the announcement, Shinde said: “In one month…in flat one month, we made the announcement...our scheme is a complete Maharashtra model."
According to him, the rollout was possible because of the efforts and cooperation of bureaucracy and the enthusiasm among the masses.
The cash-benefit scheme aims to empower women through financial assistance, providing Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.
“I have seen my mother…I know how difficult is to meet ends…when I meet the beneficiaries and they tie rakhi…its emotional…the amount (Rs 1,500 per month) does matter though it may be small at this stage,” Shinde said, adding, “Its an emotional experience…I see tears and smiles…I see love, respect and hope.”
Asked about his assurances that the amount may be enhanced, Shinde replied assertively, “I have been saying that we have launched the scheme aiming at welfare of the masses…if we are strengthened, surely we would do that in the days to come.”
Shinde said that the Shiv Sena has launched Majhi Ladki Bahin Family Visit Campaign and every party worker would personally visit 15 families and inform them about 10 government schemes. “Even I am even visiting families and meeting people,” he said.
It may be mentioned the Shiv Sena has launched a drive to popularise 10 government schemes - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Lek Ladki Lakhpati Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, Annapurna Yojana, Free Higher Education Scheme for Girls, Mukhya Mantri Vayoshri Yojana, Thirtha Darshan Yojana, Agriculture Pump Power Bill Waiver Yojana, Labour Welfare Yojana.
Shinde said that as far as the Ladki Bahin Yojana is concerned, it has already reached out to 1.8 crore women across the state. "We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," he said.
As regards the training programme, Shinde said, "Appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skill training programme for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth."
