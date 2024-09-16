Ladki Bahin Yojana planned and executed in a month's time, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Asked about the gap between deciding on the project and the announcement, Shinde said: “In one month…in flat one month, we made the announcement...our scheme is a complete Maharashtra model."

According to him, the rollout was possible because of the efforts and cooperation of bureaucracy and the enthusiasm among the masses.

The cash-benefit scheme aims to empower women through financial assistance, providing Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

“I have seen my mother…I know how difficult is to meet ends…when I meet the beneficiaries and they tie rakhi…its emotional…the amount (Rs 1,500 per month) does matter though it may be small at this stage,” Shinde said, adding, “Its an emotional experience…I see tears and smiles…I see love, respect and hope.”

Asked about his assurances that the amount may be enhanced, Shinde replied assertively, “I have been saying that we have launched the scheme aiming at welfare of the masses…if we are strengthened, surely we would do that in the days to come.”

Shinde said that the Shiv Sena has launched Majhi Ladki Bahin Family Visit Campaign and every party worker would personally visit 15 families and inform them about 10 government schemes. “Even I am even visiting families and meeting people,” he said.