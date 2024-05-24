Laila Khan murder: Stepfather sentenced to death for killing actor, five others 13 years ago

Mumbai: Thirteen years after actor-model Laila Khan and 5 of her family members were brutally murdered, a Mumbai court on Friday convicted her stepfather Parvez Tak for the sensational murders.
The six victims were Laila Khan (30), her mother Shelina Patel (51), her elder sister Azmina Khan (32), twin siblings Imran Khan and Zara Khan (25) and cousin Reshma Khan (22).
They were killed in cold blood at their farmhouse in Igatpuri in Nashik district – in 2011.
The accused Parvez Tak, who hailed from Jammu & Kashmir, was reporetd to have links with Lashkar-e-Taiba.
According to police, Tak is Khan’s stepfather—the third husband of her mother Shelina. Police claimed that Tak first killed Shelina after an argument over property at the Igatpuri bungalow and then killed Khan, her elder sister Amina, twin siblings Zara and Imran and cousin Reshma as they had witnessed the crime.
