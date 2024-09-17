'Last agitation': Manoj Jarange-Patil launches another fast-unto-death over Maratha quota

Mumbai: Describing it as the “last agitation” and "last chance for government", Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil launched yet another fast-unto-death demanding the issuance of Kunbi certificates and implementation of the draft notification of the ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.

This is the seventh hunger strike that Jarange-Patil is undertaking in the year 2023-24.

The hunger strike comes days before the announcement of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, which is expected around mid-November.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance suffered a dent in Maharashtra because of the Maratha reservation demand and the OBC resistance to it.