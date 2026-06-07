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Late-night Pune party with over 150 attendees raided; ganja, illegal smoking items seized

Police identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneLiquorganjaParty

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