<p>Latur: A teacher has been arrested for allegedly beating around 32 students of a school, suspecting them of damaging his motorcycle in Latur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/police-job-aspirant-dies-during-running-test-in-maharashtras-chhatrapati-sambhajinagar-3907402">Maharashtra</a>, police said on Monday, adding that some pupils sustained injuries.</p><p>The incident occurred at the school hostel for students from classes 5 to 10 near Ahmedpur on the night of February 21.</p><p>The accused, identified as Ujjwal Prakash Soni, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle. Acting on the suspicion, he allegedly lost his temper and assaulted dozens of minor students with a bamboo stick.</p><p>He also allegedly threatened the children, claiming that he would soon become the school principal and would deal with them then, police said.</p>.Four from Maharashtra killed as tractor trailer turns turtle in Karnataka's Jamkhandi.<p>The principal of Christ International School, Zeba Nadar, lodged a complaint at Ahmedpur Police Station.</p><p>Police arrested Soni after booking him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.</p><p>In an official statement, Principal Nadar said the school had lodged the complaint on February 22 and assured that student safety remains the institution's top priority.</p><p>"The incident is deeply unfortunate and condemnable. The school administration stands firmly with the students and will ensure their well-being," the Principal said.</p>