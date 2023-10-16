Leaders from NCP's Sharad Pawar faction keen to join Maha Yuti, claims Maharashtra minister

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader and state’s Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday has claimed that some leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP are keen to join the Maha Yuti.

“Some leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP group are keen to join Maha Yuti…the ‘dhamaka’ (political explosion) would happen between Dussehra and Diwali,” Desai told reporters.

According to him, the discussion is at the level of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.