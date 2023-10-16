Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Leaders from NCP's Sharad Pawar faction keen to join Maha Yuti, claims Maharashtra minister

Shambhuraj Desai said that the discussion is at the level of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 12:23 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader and state’s Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday has claimed that some leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP are keen to join the Maha Yuti. 

“Some leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP group are keen to join Maha Yuti…the ‘dhamaka’ (political explosion) would happen between Dussehra and Diwali,” Desai told reporters. 

According to him, the discussion is at the level of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 

“The biggest ‘dhamaka’ would happen when Shinde and the traitor MLAs are disqualified,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut said that there is a lot of resentment among the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“Many and send direct and indirect feelers,” he said. 

(Published 16 October 2023, 12:23 IST)
