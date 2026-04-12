<p>Mumbai: Legendary singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.</p><p>She was 92.</p><p>The last rites of Asha Bhosle will be performed on Monday with Maharashtra government according full state honours. </p><p>Asha Tai, as she was popularly known, was rushed to the hospital on Saturday because of a heart attack.</p> .<p>Asha Bhosle died of multi-organ failure, the family and hospital management said.</p><p>Known for her distinct voice and unique singing style, she has won several awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.</p>