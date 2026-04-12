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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Asha Bhosle died of multi-organ failure, the family and hospital management said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAsha Bhosle

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