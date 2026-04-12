<p>Mumbai: Iconic and versatile playback singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle </a>— who has sung songs in various Indian languages — passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.</p><p>Asha Tai, as she was popularly known, recorded over 12,000 songs in over 20 different Indian and foreign languages, has collaborated with top music directors, music composers and playback singers.</p> .Meeting Asha Bhosle.<p>In 2011, the Guinness World Records acknowledged her in 2011 as the most recorded artist in music history.</p><p>She was 92. </p><p>She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and her grandchildren. </p> .<p>Her elder son Hemant Bhosle died of cancer in 2015 while daughter Varsha died by suicide in 2012.</p><p>She was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following chest-related issues and a heart attack.</p><p>She passed away from multi-organ failure. </p> .<p>The last rites of Asha Bhosle will be performed on Monday at the historic Shivaji Park with Maharashtra government according full state honours.</p><p>Before that, her body will be kept at her Lower Parel residence to enable people to offer tributes.</p><p>Known for her soprano voice range, Asha Tai’s work includes film music in multiple languages, pop, rock, disco, ghazals, bhajans, cabarets, folks songs, classical music and Rabindra Sangeet. </p> .<p>Known for her distinct voice and unique singing style, she has won several awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award and Bang Vibhushan Award. </p><p>The Mangeshkar sisters - late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadilkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar have dominated the Hindi and Marathi song industry for several decades. </p> .<p>Born on 8 September 1933 in the small hamlet of Goar in Sangli district of Maharashtra to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti, she had made humble beginnings and came a long way to become the iconic star. She was just nine when her father died. </p><p>At the age of 16, married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle, her personal secretary against her family's wishes, however, they separated in 1960. </p><p>Later she married legendary music director Rahul Dev Burman. R D, as he was known, passed away on 4 January 1994.</p><p>She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.</p>