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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Asha Tai, as she was popularly known, recorded over 12,000 songs in over 20 different Indian and foreign languages, has collaborated with top music directors, music composers and playback singers.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAsha Bhosle

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