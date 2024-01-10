Leopard cub reunited with mother after being rescued from sugarcane field

Mumbai: In a stirring wildlife rescue operation, a leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother after being found near a sugarcane field in Nagapur, situated in the Manchar Forest Range in Pune.

The cub, approximately one-and-a-half-month-old, was discovered by a vigilant farmer who promptly reported the sighting to the forest department, initiating a chain of events that led to the cub’s rescue, treatment, and ultimate reunion.

The incident unfolded in Nagapur, where a female leopard cub was found near a sugarcane field, injured and in distress. The farmer, recognising the need for immediate intervention, contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department, who swiftly responded to the call for assistance.