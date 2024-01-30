Leopard injured in road accident on Pune-Nashik Highway, rescued by Wildlife SOS

A five-year-old male leopard was involved in a road accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra on Monday night.
The incident was reported in Kalamb in the Manchar forest range, from where the injured leopard was later discovered.
Wildlife SOS swiftly responded to a distress call from the Maharashtra Forest Department and shifted the leopard to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar.
When the team arrived at the spot, they were met with a difficult situation. A huge crowd had gathered and blocked the road to witness the incident. The ensuing hue and cry by crowd agitated the injured leopard.
The rescue team assessed the situation and successfully tranquilised the big cat using a dart gun. The leopard, estimated to be five years old, was then gently placed in a trap cage and transported for immediate medical care.
Once at the leopard rescue facility, the feline underwent a thorough examination, which revealed serious head trauma, a broken mandible, and broken canines and incisors. Currently the leopard is receiving supportive therapy, oral medications and, antibiotics. although in a state of lateral recumbency, the leopard is eating well.
Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, stated, “The leopard’s injuries were severe, including a broken lower mandible and fractures in both canines and incisors. Our immediate focus is on providing necessary medical care and support for its recovery. We are also providing him with the necessary feed for his ease.”
Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, expressed, “The timely response from Wildlife SOS and Junnar Forest Division was crucial in handling the situation. Working together ensures a better outcome for the injured leopard and highlights the importance of high quality veterinary care.”
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted, “This grave incident highlights the harsh reality involving road accidents and wildlife, all a consequence of the expanding urban landscape. As habitats shrink and highways keep cutting through these animals’ natural habitats, the risk of such incidents keep increasing.”