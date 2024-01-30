Leopard injured in road accident on Pune-Nashik Highway, rescued by Wildlife SOS

A five-year-old male leopard was involved in a road accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra on Monday night.

The incident was reported in Kalamb in the Manchar forest range, from where the injured leopard was later discovered.

Wildlife SOS swiftly responded to a distress call from the Maharashtra Forest Department and shifted the leopard to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar.

When the team arrived at the spot, they were met with a difficult situation. A huge crowd had gathered and blocked the road to witness the incident. The ensuing hue and cry by crowd agitated the injured leopard.