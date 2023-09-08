Leopard rescued from net trap in Maharashtra

In a significant wildlife rescue operation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, successfully rescued a female leopard from a net trap in Gangapur village, situated in Ghodegaon Forest Range of Maharashtra.

The leopard was safely rescued and handed over to the forest department staff.

A female leopard, approximately 7-8 years old, was found trapped in a net set up by the local farmers in a sugarcane field to prevent wild animal intrusions in Gangapur village.