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Leopards Vishnu and Guru complete a decade at Pune's Junnar rescue centre

Owing to their history of conflict interactions, wildlife authorities determined that releasing them back into the wild was not a viable option.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraleopardTrending

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