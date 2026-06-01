Leopards Vishnu and Guru complete a decade at Pune's Junnar rescue centre

<p>Mumbai: Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopards </a>rescued from conflict situations in rural Maharashtra a decade ago have completed 10 years under long-term care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar in Pune district, highlighting the growing challenges of human-wildlife coexistence in one of India's most leopard-populated states.</p><p>Vishnu and Guru, resident male leopards at the centre, were rescued in 2016 after repeated encounters with people in villages near Junnar. Vishnu was brought in from Khamundi village, while Guru was rescued from Dingore village. </p><p>Owing to their history of conflict interactions, wildlife authorities determined that releasing them back into the wild was not a viable option.</p>.Pune's MLRC rescues over 100 leopards, reunites more than 112 cubs since 2018. <p>Their story reflects a broader conservation challenge facing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, where shrinking forest habitats, expanding agriculture and growing human settlements have increased contact between people and leopards. The state records some of the highest incidences of human-leopard conflict in the country, making rescue, rehabilitation and conflict mitigation increasingly important components of wildlife management.</p><p>Now aged approximately 17 and 16 years respectively, both leopards have settled into distinct routines at the rescue centre. </p><p>Vishnu is known for his shy nature and disciplined habits, spending his days actively exploring his enclosure before retreating to his favourite wooden platform. Guru, by contrast, is more assertive and territorial, frequently patrolling his habitat, scent-marking and scratching logs before settling down after meals.</p><p>As senior big cats, both animals receive specialised geriatric care that includes nutritional supplements, routine veterinary monitoring and regular assessments for age-related conditions such as arthritis, joint mobility issues and dental health concerns.</p><p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said the leopards' journey underscores the realities of rising human-leopard conflict across India.</p><p>“Vishnu and Guru's journey reflects the reality of increasing human-leopard conflict across India. These are animals that could not be returned to the wild, and providing them with long-term care, safety and dignity remains our responsibility,” he said.</p><p>Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, noted that the two leopards have displayed markedly different personalities over the years.</p>.Wells covered and secured in Maharashtra's Junnar. <p>“What stands out most is how distinct their personalities are. One is devoted to routine, while the other is fearless and confident. Our team has learnt to understand their individual needs and ensure they receive the highest standard of care,” she said.</p><p>Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, said the partnership between the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS demonstrates the importance of science-based approaches to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.</p><p>“The lives of Vishnu and Guru highlight the critical role of long-term rehabilitation for animals affected by human-wildlife conflict,” she said.</p><p>The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was established by the Maharashtra Forest Department in collaboration with Wildlife SOS to provide treatment, rehabilitation and lifelong care for leopards that are orphaned, injured or unable to survive in the wild. The facility has emerged as a key centre for leopard conservation and conflict mitigation in western India.</p><p>Wildlife SOS, a non-profit conservation organisation founded in 1995, works across India on wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, habitat protection and conflict mitigation programmes. The organisation also partners with government agencies and local communities to promote wildlife conservation and sustainable coexistence.</p>