Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Lesbian couple desiring child gets bail in kidnapping of minor girl

The FIR against the couple was registered in March this year on a complaint by the child’s parents in suburban Mumbai.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 11:21 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High CourtLGBTQAI+Trending

Follow us on :

Follow Us