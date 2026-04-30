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Letter claims radioactive threat at RSS headquarters, other places in Nagpur; security alert sounded

Police said the letter was received at the office of Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal on April 27.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraRSSNagpur

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