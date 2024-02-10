Letter talks of ‘threat’ to Maharashtra minister Bhujbal; not scared, he asserts

Nashik: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has received a letter cautioning him about a “threat to his life”, prompting the police to increase security at his house and office in Nashik, an official said on Saturday.

Bhujbal, who is with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, asserted that he won’t back down from his beliefs and stance even if he gets many such letters.

The letter was received by Bhujbal’s Nashik office on Friday evening. It claimed that five people had been given a supari (contract) for Rs 50 lakh to harm the minister. These people were looking for him, the letter said, cautioning the leader to remain alert, the official said.