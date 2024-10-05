Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Like Britishers, Congress does not consider Dalits, Adivasis as equals: PM Modi

'Congress is being ruled by the urban-naxals. They think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail,' said Modi.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us