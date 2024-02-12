'Like son abandoning mother': Sanjay Raut on Ashok Chavan quitting Congress

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday said that Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress is like a son abandoning his own mother.

Earlier in the day, Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, announced he had quit the Congress.

"If the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a stalwart who served as Maharashtra CM between 1975 and 1977, quits the Congress, then it is like a son abandoning his mother," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.