Lilavati Hospital trustee's plaint alleging harassment by HDFC bank is bid to avoid paying dues: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has held that a complaint by the Lilavati Hospital's trustee alleging that harassment by HDFC Bank led to the death of his father and the hospital's founder was an attempt to avoid payment of dues.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said filing the complaint before the state minorities commission was "nothing but an attempt to wriggle out of responsibilities".

The judgement was passed on September 18.