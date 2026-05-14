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Live explosive device found near Pune hospital, diffused; cops launch probe

Police are trying to ascertain the source of the explosive and identify the person who placed it at the hospital.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsPuneBombMaharastraPune police

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