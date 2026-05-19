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Lloyds Metals backs global education and industry-integrated learning initiative at UIT in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, recently declared free of armed Naxal cadres, is witnessing rapid industrial transformation.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsEducationMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsUniversityGadchiroli

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