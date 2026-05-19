Lloyds Metals backs global education and industry-integrated learning initiative at UIT in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

<p>Mumbai: Once known primarily for Left-wing extremism and Naxalite-Maoist violence, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s Gadchiroli district is steadily scripting a new development story centred around industry, infrastructure and education. </p><p>In a significant step towards building a skilled local workforce for the region’s emerging industrial landscape, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd (LMEL) is supporting technical education and industry-oriented learning initiatives through the University Institute of Technology (UIT) under Gondwana University.</p><p>The initiative comes at a time when Gadchiroli, recently declared free of armed Naxal cadres, is witnessing rapid industrial transformation, particularly with major investments in the steel and mining sectors. </p><p>Officials and industry leaders believe strengthening technical education in the district will be crucial to ensuring local youth become direct beneficiaries of the region’s economic growth.</p><p>Operating under the aegis of Gondwana University, the University Institute of Technology aims to empower students from Gadchiroli and neighbouring tribal regions by providing quality education and practical training in engineering and technology disciplines.</p>.<p><strong>New courses</strong> </p><p>The institute recently received the extension of approval for its diploma programmes, along with approval for new B-Tech courses in Mining Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Computer Science Engineering. The newly introduced programmes are expected to cater to the growing demand for skilled manpower in sectors such as mining, steel production, manufacturing and digital technologies.</p><p>The development also reflects the increasing importance of collaboration between academia and industry in strengthening India’s evolving education ecosystem, especially in aspirational and formerly insurgency-affected districts like Gadchiroli.</p><p>Managing director of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd B Prabhakaran said regions like Gadchiroli had long possessed immense potential but lacked adequate access to quality technical education and industry exposure.</p><p>“With increasing industrial activity in the district, it is important that local students receive technical education and practical skills so they can become part of this growth story,” Prabhakaran said.</p><p>According to him, institutions such as UIT can play a transformative role by bridging the gap between academic learning and industrial requirements.</p><p>“Our objective is to strengthen the skills, confidence and capabilities of the youth so they are prepared to take up long-term opportunities emerging in the region,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Institute’s academic model</strong></p><p>The institute’s academic model focuses on industry-integrated education, innovation-driven learning and employability-oriented training aligned with emerging engineering and technology requirements. Officials said the broader vision is to create educational opportunities for students from rural, tribal and aspirational regions who otherwise have limited access to advanced technical institutions in metropolitan cities.</p><p>UIT was established in 2025 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model between Gondwana University and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. The initiative was conceptualised with the belief that quality technical education should not remain confined to major urban centres alone but should also reach emerging industrial corridors and underdeveloped regions.</p><p>Education experts believe such initiatives could help create a sustainable local employment ecosystem in Gadchiroli by producing technically skilled youth capable of participating in the district’s rapidly expanding industrial economy.</p><p>The transformation of Gadchiroli from a conflict-hit region into an emerging industrial and educational hub is increasingly being viewed as an example of how development, infrastructure and education can together reshape the socio-economic landscape of previously neglected regions.</p>