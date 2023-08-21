Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Local BJP functionary injured in attack after dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna

The incident took place at around 6 pm on August 20 near Mantha bypass, police inspector Prashant Mahajan said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 06:53 IST

A local BJP functionary was injured after a man allegedly attacked him with a knife following an argument over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday near Mantha bypass, police inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

The victim, Virendra Dhoka, a local BJP politician, and the accused, identified as Ashish Oza, had a heated argument over a monetary dispute, he said.

The accused allegedly fired from a pistol, but the victim managed to escape. The accused then allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on his face and stomach, the official said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stable, he said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, who was at large. A case was registered against him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

(Published 21 August 2023, 06:53 IST)
India NewsMaharashtra

