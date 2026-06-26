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Lohagad Fort murder: Accused duo wiped chat history, recycle bins before and after crime

On the day of the crime, the duo allegedly met at a cafe to finalise the murder plot, mapping out the precise spot at Lohagad Fort
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:51 IST
IndiaMaharashtraCrimePuneLohagad Fort

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