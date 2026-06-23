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Homeindiamaharashtra

Lohagad Fort murder: Accused made failed bid to kill fiance before, pushed him off cliff with boyfriend's help

On the day of the incident, Siya informed authorities that Ketan had slipped from the hill top fort while taking photographs and fallen into a deep gorge, resulting in his death.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeLohagad Fort

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