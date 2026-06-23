Lohagad Fort murder: Accused made failed bid to kill fiance before, pushed him off cliff with boyfriend's help

<p>Mumbai: Days after a Pune-based youth, engaged in a family real estate business died from an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/fiancee-her-friend-pushes-trekker-into-deep-gorge-in-pune-then-claim-it-was-accident-4049141">'accidental fall' from the Lohagad Fort</a>, the police made a dramatic breakthrough with the arrest of his fiancee and her lover, who executed the sensational murder by throwing him from the top. </p><p>The victim was identified as one Ketan Vishal Agarwal (25), a resident of Gahunje in Maval taluka of Pune district. </p><p>The accused were identified as Siya Goyal (20), a resident of Bibwewadi in Market Yard in Pune and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune.</p><p>Ketan and Siya were engaged to be married soon. </p>.Bengaluru PG owner murdered for objecting to washing legs inside building; two college students arrested.<p>Both families are prominent in Pune circles. </p><p>Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, who personally led the team of investigators, confirmed the arrests on Tuesday. </p><p>According to him, the incident took place on June 18. </p><p>The Lonavala Rural police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), however, they have now converted it into a First Information Report (FIR), booking the duo for murder. </p><p>On the day of the incident, Siya informed authorities that Ketan had slipped from the hill top fort while taking photographs and fallen into a deep gorge, resulting in his death.</p>.Four arrested after gym trainer who assaulted wife inside court hall was found murdered on Bengaluru outskirts.<p>“The victim was a seasoned trekker, so the probability of an accidental death was reduced,” Gill told reporters. </p><p>“We examined technical evidence, spoke to witnesses, we have information from confidential sources, we examined the CDR and IPDR (of the concerned), we recorded the statements. We found discrepancies,” he said. </p><p>Investigations revealed that Siya was in a relationship with Chetan and did not want to go ahead with the marriage with Ketan planned around November. </p><p>The families of Siya and Chetan were in business around in the Market Yard area. </p><p>Besides,t reportedly came to light that that the accused woman had planned to kill her fiance earlier too but failed. Hence during the second attempt, she took the help of her boyfriend. “The two of them pushed Ketan from the cliff,” said Gill. </p><p>In fact, in the first week of June, Ketan and Siya headed for Bali for a pre-wedding shoot, however, had to return from the Mumbai airport as the boy’s passport was stolen though the cash was intact. </p><p>After their Bali trip was cancelled, they went to Lohagad Fort on 14 June for a trek and Siya allegedly tried to kill Ketan but failed.</p><p>“She pushed Ketan but he got hold of a nearby tree. She told Ketan that there was a snake and she saved him,” Ketan’s father Devichand Agarwal has told the police. </p><p>After the death of Ketan, the family connected the dots and told the police the chain of events. </p><p>During the 18 June trek, the Ketan and Siya were accompanied by Chetan. In fact, Siya convinced Ketan to come to the Lohagad fort for her birthday celebrations with friends. Ketan fell in trap and Siya and Chetan threw him from the fort.</p><p><strong>Lohagad Fort a popular spot for trekkers</strong></p><p>A hill fort in the Pune district, Lohagad is located near the popular hill station of Lonavala. It is very popular among the trekkers, particularly during the monsoon. It is among the dozen forts which has entered the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rising to a level of 1,033 meters (3,389 feet) above sea level, Lohagad, which means “Iron Fort” is known for is natural beauty and the thrilling climb. </p><p>The fort has been associated with several dynasties and kingdoms - Satavahanas, Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Yadavas, Bahamanis, Nizams, Mughals and the Marathas. Legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured the fort in 1648, however, was forced to surrender because of Treaty of Purandar. Hitting back, Shivaji Maharaj recaptured the fort in 1670. </p>