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Lohagad Fort murder: Accused Siya Goyal kept victim’s phone with her for some time

Police took Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort, where the sequence of events was recreated as part of the investigation.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneMurder case

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