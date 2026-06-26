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Lohagad Fort murder case | 'Guilty, even if Siya, should be pushed from the same cliff': Parents of realtor's fiancee break silence

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Siya's family said they were unaware of Chetan, having never spoken to him or seen his face.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 03:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 03:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePune

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