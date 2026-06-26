Lohagad Fort murder case | 'Guilty, even if Siya, should be pushed from the same cliff': Parents of realtor's fiancee break silence

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Pravin Goyal, father of accused Siya Goyal, says, "Whoever did this should receive the harshest punishment. Just like the fort from which our Ketan fell, whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be… pic.twitter.com/V4ljVOXQBP
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Pooja Goyal, mother of accused Siya Goyal, says, "... If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown… pic.twitter.com/xQZrHPydPc