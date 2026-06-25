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Homeindiamaharashtra

Lohagad Fort murder case: Maharashtra govt orders SIT probe

Investigations so far had revealed that Siya and Chetan met in November last year and later entered into a relationship even as marriage preparations was underway.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneSpecial Investigation TeamSIT

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