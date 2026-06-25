Lohagad Fort murder case: Maharashtra govt orders SIT probe

<p>Mumbai: As shocking details emerged vis-a-vis the sensational Lohagad Fort murder in the hill station of Lonavala in Pune district, the Maharashtra government would set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p><p>The latest details to emerge are that Siya Goyal (20), a resident of Bibwewadi in Market Yard in Pune and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune, finalised the murder of Ketan Agarwal (25) at a cafe in Pune a day before June 18. </p>.Lohagad fort murder | 'Why wear a hoodie in 33°C?': The clue that led cops to Pune businessman’s killers.<p>Ketan and Siya were scheduled to get married in November at a palace in Udaipur in Rajasthan. However, the girl wanted to avoid it as she was in a relationship with Ketan. </p><p>MLA Raju Khare, who is in the panel of presiding officers and was in Speaker’s Chair, directed the government to set up an SIT after NCP member Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the state Assembly, demanding that Goyal's family be made the accused in the murder case.</p>.Woman, her friend push trekker into deep gorge in Pune, then claim it was 'accident'.<p>However, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav asked if the presiding officer's directive is binding on the government.</p><p>Shelke claimed Goyal's family had hidden the information about her relationship with another person from the Agrawal family, and said the murder trial should be conducted in a fast-track court.</p><p>Investigations so far had revealed that Siya and Chetan met in November last year and later entered into a relationship even as her marriage preparations was underway. </p>