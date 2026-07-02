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Lohagad Fort murder: Cops take accused Siya Goyal to site where Ketan's 'murder plot' was rehearsed

According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly eliminated Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneMurder case

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