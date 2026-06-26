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Lohagad Fort murder: 'If our daughter is involved, she should also be thrown from same place' : Siya Goyal's parents

When pointed out that Siya had told Ketan she was not keen for marriage, Praveen Goyal said in that case the boy should have told his parents
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeMaharashtra NewsPune

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