Lohagad Fort murder: 'If our daughter is involved, she should also be thrown from same place' : Siya Goyal's parents

<p>Mumbai: In their first reactions, Siya Goyal’s parents - Pravin and Pooja - put up a strong defence, however, they said that if their daughter is found guilty she should be thrown off the same cliff. </p><p>Pravin Goyal is currently admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune city after fainting when her daughter was arrested a couple of days ago. </p>.Lohagad Fort murder case | 'Guilty, even if Siya, should be pushed from the same cliff': Parents of realtor's fiancee break silence.<p>“We've no knowledge of any affair with (Chetan Chaudhary)…Siya is a 19-year-old simple girl. How can such a young girl do this,” he said. </p><p>Asked about Chetan, he said: “We haven't heard his name… I don’t know how his name came up… I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I've never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him in my life.”</p><p>About Ketan, he said: “Ketan's family members are very good, cultured people…Our families knew others for a long time. Our house is being renovated…Ketan used to come as say Pappa ji Pappa ji…We’ve lost a son and a wonderful relationship... There'll be an investigation. Let the investigation take place. I would only want that whatever result comes out, work should be done on it, and the guilty person should be punished.”</p><p>“Howsoever as done it should face harshest punishment…If my daughter is involved, she should also be thrown off from (the Lohagad Fort)…I want proper investigations to be done and the guilty is punished,” Pravin Agarwal said. </p><p>When pointed out that Siya had told Ketan she was not keen for marriage, he said in that case the boy should have told his parents. “Their parents could have spoken to us…we would not have seen this day,” he said. </p><p>Siya’s mother Pooja Goyal said: “If my daughter is guilty, she should be thrown from the same place…we are clear on that.” </p><p>Pooja also said that she was unaware of who Chetan is. </p><p>She said that they had very high hopes for Siya and Ketan's marriage. “Both the families were happy. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, then they would discuss with us... Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage... We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan,” she said. </p><p>Pooja said that for the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. “The cost was Rs 3 crores, and we had to spend Rs 5 crores on the wedding,” she said. </p>