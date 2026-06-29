Lohagad Fort murder | 'Meticulous planning done': Police say Siya Goyal, lover visited site to 'practice' before executing fatal push

<p>Investigations in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/pune-realtor-murder-police-recreate-crime-scene-with-accused-siya-goyal-at-lohagad-fort-4054892">Pune realtor murder case</a> revealed that the accused Siya Goyal staged to remain out of the victim’s reach during the fall. The police mentioned that the 20-year-old fiancée of Ketan Agarwal (25) sat down to signal her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary to push him off Lohagad Fort and also to ensure she remained at a distance away after his reach during the fatal push as the duo believed Ketan might grab Siya while falling, which would risk her life too in their own trap. </p> <p>Goyal and Chaudhary had decided that she would sit down either to drink water or on the pretext of tying her shoelaces. Sitting down was the signal, the police said. </p> <p>An official said that as per the plan, Goyal was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chaudhary was to come up and push an unsuspecting Agarwal to his death.</p> .Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune police question Siya Goyal's parents, brother.<p>"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," he said.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/lohagad-fort-murder-police-take-accused-siya-goyal-to-reconstruct-crime-scene-using-dummy-4055067">Both have been arrested</a> for allegedly conspiring to kill 25-year-old Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the fort in Pune district on June 18. </p>.<p>Investigators have also found that Chaudhary changed his appearance after reaching the fort.</p>.<p>"He climbed the fort wearing a hoodie. Later, he removed it and remained in a black T-shirt. While leaving, he put on the hoodie again," the official said, adding that investigators believe it was done to avoid attracting attention.</p>.Lohagad Fort murder: 'If our daughter is involved, she should also be thrown from same place' : Siya Goyal's parents .<p>Earlier on Sunday, police took Goyal to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment her fiancé Agarwal was pushed to his death, an official said.</p>.<p>The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, he said.</p>.<p>The official said it was meticulous planning, and both have admitted that they had visited the fort to find a suitable spot to execute the plan and to do some "practice".</p>.<p>As the police custody of both ends on Monday, they will be produced before the court, and cops will seek further remand, he said.</p>.<p>Police on Saturday questioned Goyal’s father, mother and brother at length and recorded their statements.</p> <p><em>With agency inputs</em></p>