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Lohagad Fort murder | 'Meticulous planning done': Police say Siya Goyal, lover visited site to 'practice' before executing fatal push

The official said it was meticulous planning, and both have admitted that they had visited the fort to find a suitable spot to execute the plan and to do some "practice".
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtramurderPune

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