Lohagad fort murder: Police take accused Siya Goyal to reconstruct crime scene using dummy

<p>Mumbai: Ten days after Pune-based realtor and businessman Ketan Agarwal was thrown off from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lohagad%20Fort">Lohagad Fort</a>, his fiancée <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ketan-agarwal-murder-pune-police-question-siya-goyals-parents-brother-4054620">Siya Goyal</a> taken to the hill-fort for crime scene reconstruction on Sunday. </p><p>Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhury (22) had pushed Ketan Agarwal (26) from the top of the Lohagad Fort, located in the hill station of Lonavla in Pune district, on June 18.</p>.<p>As part of the exercise, the dummy, which was around the weight of Ketan, was pushed down off the walls of the fort.</p><p>Pune Rural’s Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill oversaw the exercise - a crucial step in the investigations.</p><p>"This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction,” acceding to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tompe, who heads the Lonavla division. </p>.Lohagad Fort murder case | 'Guilty, even if Siya, should be pushed from the same cliff': Parents of realtor's fiancee break silence.<p>“While the sequence of events was recreated, Siya provided details about the route taken, their positions and how the incident took place,” police officials said.</p><p>The reconstruction of events revealed that Chetan allegedly came from behind and suddenly pushed Ketan, causing him to lose his balance and fall approximately 300 feet into a deep gorge leading to immediate death. However, officials have refused to go into the details. </p><p>The police had done the video recording of crime scene reconstruction. </p><p>Meanwhile, Siya Goyal’s lawyer Aashutosh Srivastava said that the she had cooperated with the police. </p><p>“From the defence's standpoint, there is no concrete reason to pursue this as a murder trial. We will address all these aspects and seek judicial custody for our client so that the remaining legal proceedings can move forward,” he said. </p><p>“The prosecution has already been granted sufficient time, specifically, ample police custodial remand to conduct any inquiries, interrogations, or information gathering required from Siya,” he said.</p>