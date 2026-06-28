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Homeindiamaharashtra

Lohagad fort murder: Police take accused Siya Goyal to reconstruct crime scene using dummy

The reconstruction of events revealed that Chetan allegedly came from behind and suddenly pushed Ketan, causing him to fall approximately 300 feet into a gorge.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneLohagad Fort

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