Lohagad fort murder | From prisoner's dilemma to plot unknot: What we know so far

<p>The death of<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pune"> Pune</a> realtor Ketan Agarwal, initially believed to be an accidental fall during a trek at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort, has unfolded into a chilling murder case. Police say that Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Agarwal after planning the crime over several months. Here is a look at the case and the key developments so far.</p>.<p>Ketan Agarwal, 26, had travelled to Lohagad Fort with his fiancee, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, on June 18. According to police, Chaudhary secretly followed the couple to the fort. Investigators allege that after reaching a secluded point on the trek, Goyal reportedly gave a pre-decided signal, following which Chaudhary pushed Agarwal into a nearly 400-foot gorge, causing fatal head injuries.</p><p>The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall. However, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage</a>, mobile phone records and witness statements prompted investigators to suspect foul play. Both Goyal and Chaudhary were later arrested.</p>.<p>According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary were in a relationship despite her engagement to Agarwal. Police claim the couple wanted to marry, but their families opposed the relationship. Investigators allege they planned to eliminate Agarwal and marry after suspicion surrounding the case had subsided.</p><p>Police further said that an earlier attempt to kill Agarwal was made during the June 14 visit, when Goyal allegedly tried to push him after distracting him by pointing to a snake. Agarwal reportedly escaped by grabbing a tree branch.</p><p>Police also claim Chaudhary left his mobile phone behind in Pune to avoid location tracking and travelled to the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones. </p>.<p>A detailed analysis of call records and CCTV footage formed a key part of the investigation. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, "The duo (Goyal and Chaudhary) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours." Police also allege the two met at a Pune cafe on the day of the incident to discuss the final plan.</p><p>During interrogation, both accused blamed each other. According to police, Goyal claimed she had told Agarwal she did not want to marry him, but he refused to call off the engagement, after which Chaudhary allegedly devised the murder plan. Chaudhary, on the other hand, claimed Goyal pressured him into committing the crime.</p><p>However, the ongoing probe revealed that it was co-accused Chetan Chaudhary who instigated Agarwal's fiancee Goyal to eliminate him, a police official claimed on Friday.</p>.<p>The families of both accused have disputed parts of the police case. Chaudhary's father claimed his son was being "falsely framed", while Goyal's mother alleged her daughter had initially refused to accompany Agarwal to Lohagad Fort. Goyal's parents, however, said, "If she is found guilty, push her from the same spot from where Ketan Agarwal fell to death."</p><p>Meanwhile, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, questioned the motive behind the killing, saying, "...if she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?"</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the family that the government will ensure strict punishment for those responsible. The state has also accepted the family's demand for a fast-track trial and appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor. </p><p>The investigation remains underway.</p><p><em>(With agencies inputs)</em></p>