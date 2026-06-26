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Lohagad fort murder | From prisoner's dilemma to plot unknot: What we know so far

Here is a look at how the case unfolded
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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How the case unfolded

Vinchu Kada

Vinchu Kada

Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose

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 Police say there was months of planning

Digital trail and conflicting claims

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Family reactions and Maharashtra government's response

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Published 26 June 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderPune

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