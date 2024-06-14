Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Essential for Fadnavis to be in govt: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: It is essential for Devendra Fadnavis to be in the government to take the plans and policies of the Narendra Modi government to the 14 crore people of Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.
The fake narrative of the Congress party and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has affected the BJP, Bawankule said after a meeting of the district unit presidents and office-bearers in Mumbai on Friday which was held in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha polls debacle.
After the results were announced, Fadnavis, who is the deputy chief minister, took the moral responsibility of the defeat and conveyed to the party high-command to step down from the government and work for the party ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls.
Fadnavis also had back-to-back meetings with union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi and was asked to continue.
After the state leadership, the district units too have made it clear that Fadnavis needs to remain as the deputy chief minister and counter the fake narrative of the opposition parties.
“The opposition has been spreading lies,” Bawankule said, adding that the Maha Yuti, which has 11 parties, would win the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
On Thursday evening, Fadnavis, in a public meeting, spoke on the issue of fake narrative. “The BJP got 26 lakh votes in Mumbai as against MVA candidates gaining 24 lakh votes but the arithmetic of votes helped them, and we could win only two seats", Fadnavis said.
"It is also a good indicator that the Worli assembly seat of Aaditya Thackeray could give a lead of only 6000 votes to their candidate (from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat). It clearly means the Sena's charisma is over, and the BJP will make inroads in the civic polls,” he said.
Published 14 June 2024, 11:39 IST