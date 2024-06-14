Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Essential for Fadnavis to be in govt: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: It is essential for Devendra Fadnavis to be in the government to take the plans and policies of the Narendra Modi government to the 14 crore people of Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The fake narrative of the Congress party and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has affected the BJP, Bawankule said after a meeting of the district unit presidents and office-bearers in Mumbai on Friday which was held in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha polls debacle.

After the results were announced, Fadnavis, who is the deputy chief minister, took the moral responsibility of the defeat and conveyed to the party high-command to step down from the government and work for the party ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls.