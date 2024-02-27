Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies meet to finalise seat sharing

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on the sharing of most of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, and the final meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar met here.

"We have agreement on most constituencies. Tomorrow will be the final meeting and the deal will be sealed and announced by senior leaders of the MVA," state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters.