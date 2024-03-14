Lok Sabha polls: Dynasts galore in BJP's first list for Maharashtra that bears imprint of Dy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The BJP’s first list of 20 candidates in Maharashtra clearly bears the imprint of Devendra Fadnavis even as there are more than half a dozen of them who come from political families and are second or third generation politicians.

Maharashtra’s Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar - who was focusing on the state politics - has been asked to contest from Chandrapur, the sole seat that the Congress won in 2019.

Veteran Nitin Gadkari, a two-time MP from Nagpur and the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi-government, would be contesting for the third time from the same constituency. The RSS headquarters is in Nagpur - and Gadkari is considered very close to the RSS leadership.

Senior leader Pankaja Munde, who was unhappy for being sidelined from the state politics after having lost the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the family seat for Parli, would be contesting the Beed seat. As of now, Beed is represented by her sister Pritam Munde. Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde and niece of late Pramod Mahajan. It is to be seen where Pritam Munde would be accommodated.