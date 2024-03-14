Lok Sabha polls: Dynasts galore in BJP's first list for Maharashtra that bears imprint of Dy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The BJP’s first list of 20 candidates in Maharashtra clearly bears the imprint of Devendra Fadnavis even as there are more than half a dozen of them who come from political families and are second or third generation politicians.
Maharashtra’s Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar - who was focusing on the state politics - has been asked to contest from Chandrapur, the sole seat that the Congress won in 2019.
Veteran Nitin Gadkari, a two-time MP from Nagpur and the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi-government, would be contesting for the third time from the same constituency. The RSS headquarters is in Nagpur - and Gadkari is considered very close to the RSS leadership.
Senior leader Pankaja Munde, who was unhappy for being sidelined from the state politics after having lost the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the family seat for Parli, would be contesting the Beed seat. As of now, Beed is represented by her sister Pritam Munde. Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde and niece of late Pramod Mahajan. It is to be seen where Pritam Munde would be accommodated.
Sujoy Vikhe-Patil, who would contest for the second time from Ahmednagar, is son of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, currently a BJP minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s father is an eight-time MP late Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil, who had played a leading role in the cooperative movement.
Heena Gavit, a two-time MP from the tribal seat of Nandurbar, has been handed a third chance. She is the daughter of Vijay Kumar Gavit, who is state’s Tribal Affairs Minister.
From Raver, NCP (SCP) MLC Eknath Khadse’s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse would be contesting. The senior Khadse had left the BJP because of differences with Fadnavis.
Modi confidante and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal would be contesting from Mumbai North, which was represented by party veteran Gopal Shetty. In fact, after the list was announced, Fadnavis rushed to the home of Shetty to pacify him. Goyal is son of late Vedprakash Goyal, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-government and Treasurer of BJP.
Dr Bharti Pawar, who is Minister of State for Health and sitting MP from tribal seat of Dindori would contest from Dindori. She is daughter-in-law of former NCP minister AT Pawar, who had won the Kalvan seat a record seven times.
Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is the Madha MP, hails from the Phaltan royal family. Sanjaykaka Patil would contest the Sangli seat. Anup Dhotre is son of Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Dhotre.