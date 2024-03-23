Lok Sabha polls: Maha Vikas Aghadi slams BJP over students forced to attend seminar by Piyush Goyal's son

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the BJP and Thakur College management in Mumbai amid reports that the identity cards of its students were allegedly confiscated by authorities to make them compulsorily attend a seminar addressed by Dhruv Goyal, the son of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The opposition urged the Election Commission to take action.

A prominent educational institution, Thakur College is located in Kandivali in Mumbai. Incidentally, Goyal is the BJP candidate from Mumbai North for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The MVA partners - Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has hit out at the BJP.

Former minister and NCP (SCP) leader Dr Jitendra Awhad said: “Salute to students of Thakur College for expressing that we will not accept anything by force. They were being forced to attend and hear Piyush Goyal’s son’s lecture by the management."

“The new generation cannot be forced or else they will revolt This is the start Remember the students of Gujarat and Bihar in 1973 started the Navnirman Andolan and that is were the start of eroding popularity of Indira Gandhi,” added Dr Awhad, who had started off as a students’ leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said: “The regime is sending out a message to the world on a daily basis, that they don’t wish the country to be a democracy anymore. Here, the IDs of the students were confiscated to force them to attend a talk by the son of a bjp candidate in North Mumbai… a day before their exams. Because obviously even on passing, under this government , where are the jobs? Rather waste their time on lectures taken by sons of candidates. Will the principal be suspended for such a horrible act?”