Lok Sabha polls: More than 40% voters in 30-49 age group in Maharashtra

Mumbai: More than 40 per cent of the total 9.2 crore persons eligible to vote in Maharashtra are in the age group of 30 to 49, as per the state electoral office data.

Only 1.27 per cent electors are in the age group of 18 to 19, it said.

Women outnumber men among the voters aged above 70.

Maharashtra has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.