Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeks Shiv Sena (UBT)'s response on defection of MPs

<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought the response of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on the defection of several party MPs to the Eknath Shinde faction, in a move that could have implications for the recognition of parliamentary groups in the House. </p><p>According to sources, Birla is likely to decide on the legitimacy of the move, as well as of the movement of several Trinamool Congress MPs to a party called Nationalist Citizens of India, ahead of the Monsoon Session. The DMK, too, has asked for a change in the seating arrangement from the Congress. </p>.Defected MPs 'sold themselves', alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.<p>Birla had asked the Uddhav faction to present its position on the matter after members who were elected on Shiv Sena tickets shifted allegiance to the Shinde camp, which is recognised as the official Shiv Sena following a series of legal and electoral rulings. On Wednesday, two MPs from the Uddhav faction, Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/uddhav-led-shiv-sena-seeks-demands-copy-of-rebels-as-they-meet-speaker-om-birla-4050948">appeared before the Speaker</a>. </p><p>After the meeting, the two leaders told reporters that they had asked Birla if the rebel faction made any representations and urged him to follow the Constitution. </p><p>“We asked him if he had received any appeal from the rebels…,” Sawant said, adding that the Speaker told them no written representation had been received from the rebel MPs so far.</p><p>Desai said that the Tenth Schedule is clear on the matter. “Any group of a legislature party cannot merge into some other party on its own, even if they have a two-thirds majority,” he said. </p>.'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction.<p>The development comes amid continuing political and legal disputes between the rival Sena factions over organisational control, party representation and the status of elected representatives.</p><p>Sources said the Speaker’s office has sought submissions from the Uddhav camp before taking a view on issues arising from the MPs’ switch to the Shinde faction. The response is expected to outline the faction’s position on the circumstances surrounding the defections and their implications under parliamentary rules.</p><p>The Uddhav Thackeray faction has consistently maintained that it represents the ideological legacy of the Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, while the Shinde-led camp has cited decisions of constitutional and electoral authorities recognising it as the official party.</p><p>A few days ago, Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently the TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, had made a representation on the defection in his party. </p>