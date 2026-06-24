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Homeindiamaharashtra

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeks Shiv Sena (UBT)'s response on defection of MPs

Birla is likely to decide on the legitimacy of the move
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraOm BirlaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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